De La Cruz was outrighted to Double-A Tennessee on Saturday after going unclaimed off waivers.

The 24-year-old righty has split time between the bullpen and rotation at Tennessee this season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 66 innings. Though he'll stick in the organization for now, De La Cruz will become a free agent at the end of the season and could look to pursue opportunities elsewhere.