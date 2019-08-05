Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Outrighted to Double-A
De La Cruz was outrighted to Double-A Tennessee on Saturday after going unclaimed off waivers.
The 24-year-old righty has split time between the bullpen and rotation at Tennessee this season, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 66 innings. Though he'll stick in the organization for now, De La Cruz will become a free agent at the end of the season and could look to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
More News
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Designated for assignment•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Reinstated from suspension•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Dispatched to Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Handed 80-game suspension•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Off to slow start at Double-A•
-
Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: To open year at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...