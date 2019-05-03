Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Reinstated from suspension
De La Cruz completed his 80-game suspension and was reinstated from the restricted list Friday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
De La Cruz will head to Double-A Tennessee, where he was optioned before the start of the season. He has a 5.24 ERA in 16 starts at that level last season. Tony Barnette (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.
