De La Cruz was removed from action in the Arizona Fall League in order to rehab his minor pectoral injury, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

De La Cruz posted a 3.46 ERA with a 14.7 K-BB% with High-A Myrtle Beach this season, but will be withheld from the Arizona Fall League in order to focus on recovering from his minor pectoral injury. He should be good to go when 2018 spring training rolls around.