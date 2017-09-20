Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: Removed from AFL
De La Cruz was removed from action in the Arizona Fall League in order to rehab his minor pectoral injury, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
De La Cruz posted a 3.46 ERA with a 14.7 K-BB% with High-A Myrtle Beach this season, but will be withheld from the Arizona Fall League in order to focus on recovering from his minor pectoral injury. He should be good to go when 2018 spring training rolls around.
More News
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...