De La Cruz will open the year at Double-A Tennessee, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old righty has never pitched above High-A, but is on the Cubs' 40-man roster, so he could move relatively quickly if he finds success at Double-A. Health has been an issue for De La Cruz, so if he can approach 100 innings for the first time in his career, that would help his case for remaining a starter. Otherwise, the Cubs may be tempted to fast-track him as a reliever. He has mid-rotation upside, but a lot of things have to go right for him to reach that ceiling.