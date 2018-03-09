Cubs' Oscar De La Cruz: To open year at Double-A
De La Cruz will open the year at Double-A Tennessee, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 23-year-old righty has never pitched above High-A, but is on the Cubs' 40-man roster, so he could move relatively quickly if he finds success at Double-A. Health has been an issue for De La Cruz, so if he can approach 100 innings for the first time in his career, that would help his case for remaining a starter. Otherwise, the Cubs may be tempted to fast-track him as a reliever. He has mid-rotation upside, but a lot of things have to go right for him to reach that ceiling.
