Caissie has been invited to major-league spring training and will get a chance to make an impression before the start of the season, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

While Caissie will almost certainly begin the regular season in the minors, he is definitely on the radar for the Cubs. The 21-year-old outfielder played for Double-A Tennessee last year and managed a strong .917 OPS with 22 home runs and 84 RBI across 120 games. A promotion to Triple-A may be in order for Caissie and he could find himself in the majors not long after that if he keeps up a similar level of production at the plate.