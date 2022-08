Caissie has hit .249/.339/.395 with 10 homers and 11 steals through 92 games for High-A South Bend this season.

He's also struck out in 29.5 percent of his plate appearances, which is concerning in light of his lack of game power. Caissie is considered to have plentiful raw pop, but it hasn't been in evidence very often. In fact, his last home run came July 27, and he's hit a miserable .140/.295/.200 with 24 strikeouts in his last 14 games.