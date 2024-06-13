Caissie has four home runs, 14 strikeouts and five walks in 34 at-bats this month for Triple-A Iowa.

The 21-year-old outfielder is slashing .278/.403/.454 with seven home runs, five steals and a 29 percent strikeout rate in 57 games at Triple-A. Caissie's power and strikeouts have both spiked over the past couple weeks. He hits the ball hard (30.3 Hard%), especially for his age, but Caissie's .397 BABIP this year at Triple-A and .407 BABIP last year at Double-A are inflated marks that have propped up his batting averages.