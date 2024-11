The Cubs selected Caissie to their 40-man roster Tuesday, Kiley McDaniel of ESPN.com reports.

Caissie spent the entire 2024 campaign with Triple-A Iowa, where he slashed .278/.375/.472 with 19 homers and 75 RBI across 549 plate appearances. The 22-year-old is regarded as one of the most promising prospects in Chicago's farm system, and a strong spring could be all he needs to break camp with the big-league squad.