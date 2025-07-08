In five games this month for Triple-A Iowa, Caissie has gone 10-for-21 with four home runs, six RBI and 10 runs scored.

After a stellar June in which he slashed .316/.435/.605 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored across 22 games, Caissie has been even better to start July. The 22-year-old is making a strong case to get his first taste of MLB action at some point this season, though with the Cubs playing well up and down their lineup, Caissie may have to wait a bit for his chance. Either way, he's an intriguing prospect worth watching closely, particularly in dynasty formats.