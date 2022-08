Higgins will start at first base and bat eighth in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.

With Patrick Wisdom (finger) on the bench for the third straight contest, Higgins will stick in the lineup for the seventh time in eight contests. Despite getting ample playing time of late, Higgins hasn't gotten going at the plate. He's gone 2-for-22 with a home run, three RBI and nine strikeouts over the Cubs' last seven contests.