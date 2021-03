Higgins got a step closer to securing the backup catcher role with the Cubs reassigning Jose Lobaton to minor-league camp Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Austin Romine (knee) should eventually become the backup to Willson Contreras, but he looks questionable for Opening Day, so Higgins may get the first crack at the role. The 27-year-old has yet to appear in the majors and likely wouldn't earn enough playing time to be much of a fantasy factor if Contreras stays healthy.