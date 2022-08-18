Higgins went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Nationals.
Higgins gave the Cubs an unexpected boost from the No. 9 spot in the order, going deep in the fifth inning with a runner on to put Chicago up 2-1. The 29-year-old has actually been swinging the bat pretty well this season, as he now has six home runs and an .884 OPS across 43 games. He could earn himself a little more playing time down the stretch, potentially at first base because Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes are ahead of him at catcher.