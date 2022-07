Higgins went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 15-7 victory versus the Reds.

The Cubs' offense exploded for 23 hits in the contest, and Higgins was one of four players to collect at least three base knocks. His final hit in the blowout win was an eighth-inning, two-run homer. The long ball was his first in June and third of his career. This was also his first career three-hit performance.