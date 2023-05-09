Aliendo is hitting .326 with four home runs and a 25.5 percent strikeout rate through his first 13 games with Double-A Tennessee.

This is Aliendo's best stretch as a pro, and while his .696 slugging percentage is unsustainable, his 40 percent hard-hit rate is elite and he is at the correct level for a catcher who is about to turn 22 later this month. His plan to lift (45.2 percent flyball rate) and pull (52.9 percent rate) could continue to pay off if he can keep the strikeout rate in this current mid-20s range.