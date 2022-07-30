Wisdom went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Giants.

Wisdom opened the scoring with a solo shot in the fifth inning, and he added another run in the ninth after hitting a ground rule double. This was the third baseman's first multi-hit effort since July 5, and he's homered in consecutive games. For the season, he's slashing .226/.321/.460 with 19 long balls, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, six stolen bases and a career-high 22 doubles in 95 contests.