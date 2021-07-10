Wisdom went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs in Friday's 10-5 win over the Cardinals.

A two-run lead in the seventh quickly expanded to seven as Wisdom hit a two-run shot immediately after Kris Bryant's three-run double. Coupled with a first-inning single, the 29-year-old enjoyed a very nice afternoon and has now gone 5-for-23 since the start of July with four RBI. Wisdom has struck out frequently, though, fanning eight times in that span. Friday's performance improved his season-long average to .279.