Cubs' Paul Richan: Lands with Cubs at 78 overall

The Cubs have selected Richan with the 78th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

The final pick of Day 1, Richan features a quality four-pitch mix. He dials his fastball up close to the mid-90s on average, throws two different breaking pitches (curveball and slider) and can change speeds effectively. Richan posted a 101:13 K:BB this year for the University of San Diego, but he also had a 4.62 ERA and .280 BAA. His upside is likely that of a back-end starter at the major-league level.