Cubs' Paul Richan: Lands with Cubs at 78 overall
The Cubs have selected Richan with the 78th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
The final pick of Day 1, Richan features a quality four-pitch mix. He dials his fastball up close to the mid-90s on average, throws two different breaking pitches (curveball and slider) and can change speeds effectively. Richan posted a 101:13 K:BB this year for the University of San Diego, but he also had a 4.62 ERA and .280 BAA. His upside is likely that of a back-end starter at the major-league level.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...