Martinez was traded from the Cubs to the Rays as one of the players to be named later in the Jose Martinez trade, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He joins the 60-man player pool, per Juan Toribio of MLB.com.

Unrelated to the Hall of Fame pitcher, Martinez was a notable prospect in the Cubs' system, reaching the Northwest League last year as an 18-year-old. His hit tool is his top tool, most notably hitting .352/.417/.518 with two home runs in 27 games last summer in the AZL. While Martinez has racked up stolen bases in the minors (50 in 108 games), that oversells his pure speed, which is not a plus tool.