Strop (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Strop had been dealing with a strained left hamstring since early May. He recorded a poor 5.06 ERA in 10.2 innings prior to suffering the injury but should still be in line for a good number of save chances now that he's healthy, as he had four of the Cubs' six saves prior to hitting the injured list. Dillon Maples was sent to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories