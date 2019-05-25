Cubs' Pedro Strop: Activation not imminent
Strop (hamstring) will need to throw another bullpen session early next week and manager Joe Maddon said they will know by the end of next week whether a rehab assignment will be necessary, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Reports from earlier this week suggested that Strop could be activated shortly after throwing off a mound Saturday, but it seems like that was an overly optimistic timetable. It is unclear if Strop suffered a setback. An activation next weekend now seems like the best-case scenario, but he could also require a rehab assignment, which would mean an early-June return would be in the cards.
