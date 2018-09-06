Cubs' Pedro Strop: Allows two baserunners but nails down 12th save
Strop allowed a hit and a walk but kept the Brewers off the scoreboard to secure the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win.
Strop got into trouble right away, as he started off the bottom of the ninth by walking Travis Shaw and giving up a single to the red-hot Christian Yelich. However, the righty closer buckled down from there, getting Eric Thames to fly out, Lorenzo Cain to ground into a fielder's choice and Curtis Granderson to strike out to end the game. Strop now has 12 saves this season to go along with a strong 2.41 ERA, and with Cubs manager Joe Maddon noting that Brandon Morrow (biceps) might not have time to return from the DL before the regular season ends, the 33-year-old should continue to receive save opportunities.
