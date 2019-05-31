Cubs' Pedro Strop: Another perfect rehab appearance
Strop (hamstring) pitched a 1-2-3 inning at Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, and he has now tossed two scoreless innings with a hit allowed and a strikeout across two rehab outings.
Strop has been efficient in his two outings as well, needing just 13 pitches to get through the two innings. The Cubs originally planned for the righty reliever to make two rehab appearances, so his next time pitching could come at the MLB level. Strop last pitched for the Cubs on May 6.
