Cubs' Pedro Strop: Available for NL Wild Card Game
Strop (hamstring) is available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game against the Rockies, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Manager Joe Maddon said Strop passed a series of agility drills prior to Tuesday's must-win game, clearing the way for the reliever to rejoin the Cubs' bullpen for the first time in nearly three weeks. With Brandon Morrow (biceps) and Carl Edwards Jr. (forearm) both unavailable, Strop could immediately return to a high-leverage role. Prior to suffering the injury, Strop posted a 2.26 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with 57 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.
