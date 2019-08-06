Strop (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop was sent to the 10-day injured list July 27 due to neck tightness, but he's been cleared by Chicago's medical staff to return to action. Brandon Kintzler (pectoral) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. With both Kintzler and Craig Kimbrel (knee) out of commission, the Cubs may turn to Strop in save situations until their bullpen returns to health.

