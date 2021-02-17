Strop signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Strop signed with the Cubs for the final month of the 2020 season, and he'll return to the team to compete for a major-league roster spot during spring training. The right-hander failed to appear in the big leagues with Chicago last year but has made 54 relief appearances with the Cubs and Reds over the past two seasons. During that time, he posted a 4.91 ERA and 52:26 K:BB over 44 innings.