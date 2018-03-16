Strop (calf) said he "definitely" can start the regular season on time, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Strop said he would appear in a Cactus League game by Thursday of next week at the latest, though he indicated he could be back in there sooner. If the right-hander can get a few appearances in, he should be able to slide into his high-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen ahead of new closer Brandon Morrow without missing any regular season action.