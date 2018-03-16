Cubs' Pedro Strop: Believes he will be ready for Opening Day
Strop (calf) said he "definitely" can start the regular season on time, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Strop said he would appear in a Cactus League game by Thursday of next week at the latest, though he indicated he could be back in there sooner. If the right-hander can get a few appearances in, he should be able to slide into his high-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen ahead of new closer Brandon Morrow without missing any regular season action.
More News
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...