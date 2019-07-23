Cubs' Pedro Strop: Blows another lead
Strop was the pitcher of record in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Giants after giving up three runs on four hits over his lone inning of relief.
Tasked with protecting a 4-2 lead entering the eighth inning, Strop couldn't get the job done. He retired two of the first four batters and nearly escaped the inning with the Cubs still up a run, but he surrendered back-to-back run-scoring doubles to squander his team's advantage. Strop's fantasy value already cratered once Craig Kimbrel made his debut in late June, and now the veteran right-hander is looking like an untrustworthy commodity in leagues that count holds as a category, too. Strop has blown leads in three of his last six outings, which could prompt manager Joe Maddon to go in another direction the next time a setup chance arises.
