Strop blew his fourth save of the season in Friday's 3-2, 10-inning win over the Reds, as he allowed a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning.

Strop was tasked with protecting a 2-1 Chicago lead and he quickly allowed a game-tying blast to Cincinnati slugger Eugenio Suarez to lead off the top of the ninth. However, Strop minimized the damage by retiring the next three hitters in order, and he still has a solid 2.56 ERA for the season. Despite Friday's hiccup, the 33-year-old righty should remain the team's closer for however long Brandon Morrow (biceps) is on the disabled list.