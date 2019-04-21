Cubs' Pedro Strop: Blows save but nabs win
Strop (1-1) blew his first save of the season but earned the win Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two and allowed one earned run in an inning of work.
Strop came in with the Cubs up 1-0 in the top of the ninth inning, but blew the save by serving up a home run to speedster Jarrod Dyson, who has just 17 career home runs in 10 MLB seasons. The Cubs' closer avoided any further trouble and picked up the win when Chicago walked off with a run in the bottom of the inning. Strop now has a 4.05 ERA and 6:1 K:BB across 6.2 innings this season.
