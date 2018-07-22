Cubs' Pedro Strop: Blows save in eighth inning
Strop was charged with a blown save after giving up a run in the eighth inning during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.
After recording the save Thursday, Strop entered in the seventh inning, giving up a walk but getting a strikeout to get out of a jam. He faltered in the eighth, though, despite retiring the first two batters: He allowed a single and a walk before a Yairo Munoz double tied the game up. It's notable that he was used before the ninth inning in a tight spot, which signals that for however long Brandon Morrow (biceps) is sidelined -- which isn't expected to be longer than another week or so -- the Cubs will use a closer committee that probably involves Strop, Steve Cishek and Carl Edwards Jr.
