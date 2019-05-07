Strop (1-2) blew the save and took the loss Monday against the Marlins. He allowed three runs on a hit and three walks without recording an out.

Simply put, it was a disastrous outing for Strop as he blew his second save in six opportunities this season. Staked to a 4-3 lead, the righty started the top of the ninth with back-to-back walks. A single loaded the bases, then another walk forced home the tying run before Strop got the hook. He threw just six of 18 pitches for strikes and saw his ERA climb to 5.06. Regular closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) is without a timetable to return to the team, but the Cubs may be forced to turn to someone like Brandon Kintzler or Steve Cishek for saves if Strop continues to struggle.