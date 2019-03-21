Strop (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Strop will ramp things up in Friday's session after getting through a bullpen with no issues earlier in the week. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch Friday, the right-hander will likely be cleared to pitch in a game shortly thereafter. Manager Joe Maddon confirmed Strop still hasn't been ruled out for Opening Day.

