Strop (calf) pitched in a minor-league game Monday and will return to Cactus League action Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Strop continues to progress well from a calf injury that has sidelined him all spring. With a timetable for return finally in place, there's legitimate reason to believe he could actually be ready in time for the regular season.

