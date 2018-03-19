Cubs' Pedro Strop: Cactus League game on tap for Thursday
Strop (calf) pitched in a minor-league game Monday and will return to Cactus League action Thursday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Strop continues to progress well from a calf injury that has sidelined him all spring. With a timetable for return finally in place, there's legitimate reason to believe he could actually be ready in time for the regular season.
More News
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Throws bullpen session Friday•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Believes he will be ready for Opening Day•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: On verge of spring appearance•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Sent home with illness•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: To throw bullpen session Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Nears spring debut•
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....