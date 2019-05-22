Strop (hamstring) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He threw a 25-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, which apparently went well, and will throw another such session this weekend. If that goes well, a rehab assignment could be next, meaning he could return in late May or early June if everything goes smoothly through the rest of his recovery. In the meantime, Steve Cishek has proven more than capable of handling the ninth inning for the Cubs.

