Strop's $6.25 million club option for 2019 was picked up by the Cubs on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Strop was one of Chicago's most reliable relievers in 2018, notching 13 saves while posting a 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 8.6 K/9 across 59.2 innings. The veteran right-hander has been stellar since joining the Cubs in 2013, compiling a combined 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 over parts of six seasons (331.1 innings). He figures to fill a high-leverage relief role again in 2019, though it's unclear if he'll see any save chances with Brandon Morrow (arm) expected to be healthy.