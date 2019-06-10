Cubs' Pedro Strop: Collects seventh save
Strop got the final out of the game Sunday to pick up the save in a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals.
Called upon to protect a four-run lead after Carl Edwards Jr. walked a pair of batters in the ninth inning, Strop needed only one pitch to retire Matt Carpenter on a groundout and pick up his seventh save. Though he has pitched well as the Cubs' closer this season, converting seven of nine save chances and allowing one run or less in 14 of 15 appearances, Strop figures to move to a setup role when Craig Kimbrel is added to the roster within the next three weeks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...