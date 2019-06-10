Strop got the final out of the game Sunday to pick up the save in a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Called upon to protect a four-run lead after Carl Edwards Jr. walked a pair of batters in the ninth inning, Strop needed only one pitch to retire Matt Carpenter on a groundout and pick up his seventh save. Though he has pitched well as the Cubs' closer this season, converting seven of nine save chances and allowing one run or less in 14 of 15 appearances, Strop figures to move to a setup role when Craig Kimbrel is added to the roster within the next three weeks.