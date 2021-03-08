Cubs manager David Ross said Strop (COVID-19 protocols) could rejoin the team for workouts as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Strop was forced to begin a quarantine period Sunday after he was found to have violated MLB's COVID-19 protocols, but Ross noted Monday that the veteran reliever never tested positive for the virus himself. Assuming Strop continues to test negative over the next 48 hours, he should be cleared to return to camp. A non-roster invitee, Strop is one of several relievers vying for a spot in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen.