Cubs' Pedro Strop: Could return before end of camp
Strop (hamstring) could get into a game before the end of spring training, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Strop said earlier in the week that he expects to be back by Opening Day, and it appears that the Cubs share his optimism. If he ends up behind schedule, Carl Edwards and Steve Cishek line up as the top remaining options for saves.
