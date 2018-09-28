Strop (hamstring) is further along than the Cubs expected and could pitch at some point during the team's weekend series against the Cardinals, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Strop hasn't pitched in over two weeks while battling a hamstring injury. With Brandon Morrow (arm) out for the season, Strop is expected to be the Cubs' primary closer in the playoffs, so the team would likely want to see him pitch at least an inning before the end of the regular season.