Strop will take a break from throwing off a mound after an MRI on Monday revealed a mild right hamstring strain, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Strop will continue throwing but is unlikely to do so off a mound through the rest of this week. The-33-year-old did miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury late last season, but the current injury affects the opposite leg. Manager Joe Maddon downplayed the injury, but also admitted the possibility that Strop may not be ready for Opening Day, according to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Carl Edwards and Steve Cishek would be candidates to take over the closer's role should his absence extend into the regular season, as Brandon Morrow (elbow) isn't expected to see game action until May.