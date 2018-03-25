Cubs' Pedro Strop: Decision looming on Opening Day availability
Cubs manager Joe Maddon wants to see Strop make one more Cactus League appearance before deciding on his availability for Opening Day, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Strop, who was slowed by a calf injury earlier in spring training, made his Cactus League debut on Thursday and then pitched again on Saturday. The right-hander tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts, so he's trending in the right direction, but Maddon wants to see a little more before he deems Strop ready to go. Assuming Strop doesn't suffer any setbacks, it looks like he should be ready for the start of the regular season.
