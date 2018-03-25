Cubs manager Joe Maddon wants to see Strop make one more Cactus League appearance before deciding on his availability for Opening Day, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Strop, who was slowed by a calf injury earlier in spring training, made his Cactus League debut on Thursday and then pitched again on Saturday. The right-hander tossed two perfect innings with two strikeouts, so he's trending in the right direction, but Maddon wants to see a little more before he deems Strop ready to go. Assuming Strop doesn't suffer any setbacks, it looks like he should be ready for the start of the regular season.