Cubs' Pedro Strop: Diagnosed with Grade 2 strain
Strop was diagnosed with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The issue has apparently been bothering Strop since the end of April, though it only became too bothersome during his most recent outing against the Marlins on Monday. The veteran reliever will rest for 3-to-4 days before starting to rehab his left hamstring, which is the same one that he injured during September of last season. Fortunately, Strop doesn't believe his current injury is as serious as the one he dealt with last September, which cost him close to three weeks. While nothing is confirmed, Steve Cishek, Carl Edwards and Brad Brach appear to be the most likely options to see save chances while Strop is sidelined.
