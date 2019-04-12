Strop retired the side in order to record his first save of 2019 in a 2-0 victory against the Pirates on Thursday.

It's been a rocky start for the Cubs, so Strop hadn't pitched in any save opportunities before Thursday. Strop experienced a rough first series of the year, but he's settled in during his last few outings. He owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and three strikeouts in four innings.