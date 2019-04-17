Strop pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

It wasn't a save situation for Strop, but he was able to log his fourth straight scoreless inning to lower his ERA to 3.60. The righty has just one save so far, as the 7-9 Cubs haven't worked with a ton of leads to protect. Strop should remain installed as the closer at least until Brandon Morrow (elbow) returns, likely sometime in May.

