Strop (hamstring) said he'll be ready to go for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Dodgers or Rockies, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Strop hasn't pitched since Sept. 13 due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like the reliever is feeling better and might be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's win-or-go-home contest. Given the importance of the game, the Cubs will likely want to make sure the veteran right-hander is 100 percent before including him on their roster for Tuesday. Strop, who owns a 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 57:21 K:BB through 59.2 innings this season, figures to settle back into a high-leverage role out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return.