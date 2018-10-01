Cubs' Pedro Strop: Expected to be available Tuesday
Strop (hamstring) said he'll be ready to go for Tuesday's wild-card game against the Dodgers or Rockies, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Strop hasn't pitched since Sept. 13 due to a hamstring injury, but it sounds like the reliever is feeling better and might be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's win-or-go-home contest. Given the importance of the game, the Cubs will likely want to make sure the veteran right-hander is 100 percent before including him on their roster for Tuesday. Strop, who owns a 2.26 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 57:21 K:BB through 59.2 innings this season, figures to settle back into a high-leverage role out of the bullpen once he's cleared to return.
More News
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Not returning this weekend•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Could return over weekend series•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Plays catch, does agility drills•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Hopes to pitch before season ends•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: Sidelined through end of regular season•
-
Cubs' Pedro Strop: May miss around two weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....