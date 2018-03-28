Strop, who battled a calf injury in spring training, is expected to be on the Opening Day roster, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Strop didn't make his Cactus League debut until last Thursday, but he was able to get in three appearances and seemingly did enough to convince the organization that he's ready to go for Opening Day. The 32-year-old righty will slot in as a key setup man in front of new closer Brandon Morrow and will look to build upon the 21 holds he posted each of the last two seasons.