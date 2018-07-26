Strop earned his fourth save of the season Wednesday against Arizona, throwing a scoreless inning and allowing one hit.

Strop bounced back after blowing a save in his last outing. He was able to hold onto a one-run lead, working around a one-out Paul Goldschmidt double. He appears to be the primary option while Brandon Morrow remains out with a biceps injury, though Steve Cishek and Carl Edwards could get chances as well.