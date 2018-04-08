Strop (2-0) was the winning pitcher in Saturday's game against the Brewers. He retired both hitters he faced, with one coming via strikeout.

Strop has yet to allow an earned run in 4.2 innings of work this season, and he's been rewarded with two wins through the team's first eight games. After tying a career high with five wins in 2017, Strop could get to six wins or more if he keeps this up. He also should be a fairly consistent source of holds moving forward, though he's yet to record one in 2018.