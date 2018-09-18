Strop (hamstring) is optimistic he'll pitch in the final two games of the regular season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Strop suffered a left hamstring injury Thursday in extra innings, and although he was initially ruled out for the rest of the regular season, the 33-year-old believes otherwise. He's currently rehabbing in Arizona, and more updates on his progress should emerge as he nears a return to the mound.