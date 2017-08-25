Cubs' Pedro Strop: Implodes in loss Thursday
Strop (3-4) blew his third save of the year and took the loss Thursday against the Reds. He gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks in an inning of work.
This is the second time in the last three games that Strop has given up three earned runs. The 32-year-old still has a respectable 3.44 ERA, and he posted sub-3.00 ERAs each of the last three years for the Cubs, so he's built up some equity in the bullpen. However, his walk rate is back up 3.8 per nine (the same mark he posted in 2015) after he had cut it to 2.9 last season. Strop's propensity to give up walks makes him an occasionally volatile option, despite his electric stuff.
